Iran's Javad Zarif says US responsible for consequences of 'rogue adventurism'

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he said in a post on Twitter.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was, "an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.""The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," he said in a post on Twitter.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 09:47 am