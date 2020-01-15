App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 01:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran's Javad Zarif says not sure how long a 'Trump deal' on nuclear issue would last

"We had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If we have a Trump deal, how long will it last, another 10 months...?" he said at a security conference in New Delhi.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday rejected any direct nuclear negotiations with the United States and said he wasn't sure how long any pact by U.S. President Donald Trump would last.

"We had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If we have a Trump deal, how long will it last, another 10 months...?" he said at a security conference in New Delhi.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday for Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new pact to ensure the Islamic Republic does not get an atomic weapon.

Close
Trump said in a tweet he agreed with Johnson on a 'Trump deal'.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Iran #Javad Zarif #trump deal #World News

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.