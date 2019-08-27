App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iran's Hassan Rouhani tells US to take 'first step' by lifting sanctions

"The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran," Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hassan Rouhani
Hassan Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani on August 27 told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting.

"The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran," Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Iran #US #world

