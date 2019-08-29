App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran's Hassan Rouhani calls for unity to overcome US 'economic war'

"We need to unite to fight against and to win this economic war that America has launched against Iran," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hassan Rouhani
Hassan Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani called on Wednesday for unity in order to overcome what he described as an "economic war" imposed on his country by the United States.

"We need to unite to fight against and to win this economic war that America has launched against Iran," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:36 am

tags #World News

