English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Iran's foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia's powerful crown prince as tensions between rivals ease

    Saudi state television aired images of Prince Mohammed sitting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

    PTI
    August 18, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
    The two countries had reached a détente in March mediated by China.

    The two countries had reached a détente in March mediated by China.

    Iran’s foreign minister met Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his visit to the kingdom, a sign of how the two countries are trying to ease tensions after years of turmoil.

    Saudi state television aired images of Prince Mohammed sitting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

    The state-run Saudi Press Agency offered few substantive details of their conversation, saying merely that they reviewed relations and "future opportunities for cooperation." Iran’s Foreign Ministry also acknowledged the talks, but provided no details.

    Amirabdollahian arrived Thursday in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, for meetings with his counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The two countries had reached a détente in March mediated by China.

    Challenges remain, however, particularly over Iran's advancing nuclear program, the Saudi-led war in Yemen and security across region's waterways.

    PTI
    Tags: #Iran #Saudi Arabia
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!