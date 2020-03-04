Iran's first vice president has coronavirus, IranWire reports; no official confirmation

IranWire cited an "informed source". There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials.
The IranWire news site reported on March 4 that Iran's first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.
Several Iranian officials have been infected with the coronavirus and one senior official died from a coronavirus infection on Monday.
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 08:58 pm