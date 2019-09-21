App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Iran's central bank says new sanctions show US has no 'leverage'

Washington has imposed a series of sanctions against Tehran since unilaterally pulling out of a multilateral nuclear deal in May last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iran's central bank governor has said that new US sanctions against the lender are a symptom of Washington's inability to exert "leverage", state news agency IRNA reported.

"The US adminstration sanctioning the central bank again shows how empty their hands are in finding leverage against Iran," IRNA quoted central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati as saying on Friday.

Washington has imposed a series of sanctions against Tehran since unilaterally pulling out of a multilateral nuclear deal in May last year.

Close

US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions on Iran's central bank on Friday, calling the measures the toughest ever imposed on another country by Washington.

related news

Hemmati contended that if US sanctions were effective, Iran's "economic condition would have been very different from what it is now."

The Trump adminstration had vowed a response after US officials blamed Iran for attacks that took place last weekend on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure - an accusation denied by Tehran.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have claimed responsibility for those attacks, which hit the Khurais oilfield and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.

The United States already maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran including on its central bank, but Friday's designation is over the lender's work in funding "terrorism," according to the US Treasury.

The "action targets a crucial funding mechanism that the Iranian regime uses to support its terrorist network, including the Qods Force, Hezbollah and other militants that spread terror and destabilize the region," said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

The Qods Force conducts international operations for Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, while Hezbollah is a powerful Shiite movement in Lebanon.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Iran #US #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.