App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says mismanagement hurts economy more than US sanctions

"More than (US) sanctions, economic mismanagement is putting pressure on ordinary Iranians ;I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei criticised the government for economic mismanagement after US imposed biting sanctions on the country, Iranian state TV reported on Monday.

"More than (US) sanctions, economic mismanagement is putting pressure on ordinary Iranians ;I do not call it betrayal but a huge mistake in management," Khamenei was quoted as saying.

The United States reimposed strict sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, with Trump threatening to penalise businesses from third countries that continue to operate in the Islamic Republic. Iran has denounced the sanctions as "US unilateralism".
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Ayatollah Ali Khamenei #Iran #United States #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.