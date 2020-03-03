Iranian urges India to ensure well-being of all Indians

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday that law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let "senseless" violence prevail.
Kumar has urged international bodies not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.
"Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif tweeted.
