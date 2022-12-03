 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

Associated Press
Dec 03, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

The new 300-megawatt plant, known as Karoon, will take eight years to build and cost around $2 billion, the country's state television and radio agency reported.

Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced, amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions imposed after Washington pulled out of the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers.

The announcement also comes as Iran has been rocked by nationwide anti-government protests that began after the death of a young woman in police custody and have challenged the country's theocratic government.

The new 300-megawatt plant, known as Karoon, will take eight years to build and cost around $2 billion, the country's state television and radio agency reported. The plant will be located in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan province, near its western border with Iraq, it said.

The construction site's inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohammed Eslami, head of Iran's civilian Atomic Energy Organization, who first unveiled construction plans for Karoon in April.

Iran has one nuclear power plant at its southern port of Bushehr that went online in 2011 with help from Russia, but also several underground nuclear facilities.

The announcement of Karoon's construction came less than two weeks after Iran announced it had begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear facility. The move is seen as a significant addition to the country's nuclear program.