Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iranian Prez Hassan Rouhani rules out any bilateral talks with US

In an address to parliament, Rouhani also said Iran was ready to further reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal "in the coming days" if current negotiations yield no results by Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on September 3 ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States, saying the Islamic republic is opposed to such negotiations in principle.

In an address to parliament, Rouhani also said Iran was ready to further reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal "in the coming days" if current negotiations yield no results by Thursday.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Iran #trade #US #world

