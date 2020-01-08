Iranian official warns any US retaliation will lead to regional war

"Any adverse military action by the US will be met with an all out war across the region. The Saudis, however, could take a different path - they could have total peace!" Hessameddin Ashena said in a statement on Twitter.
Any US retaliation to Iran's missile attacks on American targets in Iraq could lead to an all-out war in the Middle East, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Wednesday.
Tehran and Riyadh have been involved in proxy wars across the region for decades, from Iraq to Syria and Yemen. Iran has repeatedly urged its regional rival Saudi Arabia to improve ties with Tehran.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 09:25 am