Iranian MP announces $3 million award for "whoever kills Trump": Report

An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to "whoever kills Trump", Iranian semi-official News agency reported.
"On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.
He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran's clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.
Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a U.S. drone on January 3 in Iraq.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:52 pm