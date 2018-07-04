Iranian daily lashes India for bowing down to US pressure on oil imports

Iran’s prominent English daily, Tehran Times, in an opinion piece has slammed India for buckling under US pressure to curb oil imports from Iran.

The opinion piece titled, “Is US President officially in charge of India’s foreign policy now?” the publication questioned India’s decision to make an effort to reduce oil imports from Iran.

The daily singled out India saying among the major importers of Iranian crude oil, which also include China and Turkey, it was the only country buckling under US pressure.

“Many countries have felt the heat. But among Iran’s three biggest buyers of oil – China, India, and Turkey – only India has buckled under the U.S. pressure. These three countries account for about half of Iran’s oil exports,” it said.

The opinion piece said India’s stance confirms “its status as a pygmy, rather than a giant”. It also highlighted that the oil ministry’s order to refiners “to prepare for drastic reduction or zero import of Iranian oil from November” was passed a day after US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley visited India.

“Modi-led BJP government in New Delhi has come under blistering criticism at home over this ‘ill-advised’ decision that will only tarnish India’s reputation globally. Responsible nation states act responsibly without allowing anyone to bully or threaten them. By succumbing to the pressure of U.S., India has not only risked its age-old ties with Tehran, but also demonstrated its weak diplomacy,” the opinion piece further said.

India was initially defiant and had said it would not comply with the ‘unilateral’ sanctions imposed by the US. Minister for external affairs Sushma Swaraj had declared that India recognised sanction by UN.

The opinion piece criticised India’s decision citing its tussle with China on a global stage. “A country that aspires to be a global power, a financial and industrial giant, a protagonist of new international policy, and a viable counter-weight to China's rise is outsourcing its foreign policy to a country that has a terrible foreign policy record. India has just touched a new low,” it adds.