you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iran will 'proudly bypass' US sanctions: Hassan Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic "will proudly bypass sanctions" by the United States that took effect on Monday targeting the country's oil and financial sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

"I announce that we will proudly bypass your illegal, unjust sanctions because it's against international regulations," Rouhani said in a televised speech.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 12:15 pm

