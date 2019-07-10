App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran welcomes French efforts to save nuclear deal: Report

Emmanuel Bonne, Macron's top diplomatic adviser, is visiting Iran to try to meet Iranian officials as tensions rise between Tehran and the United States.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran welcomes France's efforts to save the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on July 10, as French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser visits Tehran for talks to help ease the crisis.

"The spokesman (Abbas Mousavi) welcomed France's role in reducing tension and implementing the accord and said: 'The French are part of efforts ... to keep the nuclear deal alive," state news agency IRNA reported.

First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:52 am

tags #world

