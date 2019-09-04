App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran warns of further retreat from nuclear deal if no European action by September 5

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's foreign minister said Tehran would further cut its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal unless European states acted to salvage the pact by September 5, but that this did not mean the "end of talks", Iranian news agencies reported.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said President Hassan Rouhani would soon announce details of the cuts, according to the semi-official news ISNA. "Implementation of this step does not mean the end of talks," he added.

France has proposed offering Iran about $15 billion in credit lines until year-end if Tehran comes fully back into compliance with the deal, a move that hinges on Washington not blocking it, Western and Iranian sources said.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 10:20 am

tags #World News

