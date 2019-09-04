Iran warns of further retreat from nuclear deal if no European action by September 5

Iran's foreign minister said Tehran would further cut its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal unless European states acted to salvage the pact by September 5, but that this did not mean the "end of talks", Iranian news agencies reported.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said President Hassan Rouhani would soon announce details of the cuts, according to the semi-official news ISNA. "Implementation of this step does not mean the end of talks," he added.