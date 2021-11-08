MARKET NEWS

Iran wants US assurances it will never abandon nuclear deal if revived

Reuters
November 08, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST

Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that Washington will not abandon again Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on November 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal that Washington abandoned three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Echoing Iran’s official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran by former U.S. President Donald Trump in a verifiable process.

He also added that Washington should "recognise its fault in ditching the pact".
Nov 8, 2021 02:23 pm



