English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Iran unveils 2,000 km-range ballistic missile

    Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the programme is purely defensive and is for deterrence.

    Reuters
    May 25, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Iran unveils 2,000 km-range ballistic missile

    Iran unveils 2,000 km-range ballistic missile

    Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) and a 1,500 kg (3,300 lb) warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

    Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the programme is purely defensive and is for deterrence.

    "Iran's newest ballistic missile and the latest product of the defence ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) was unveiled today in a ceremony attended by the defence minister," IRNA added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #ballistic missile #Iran #World News
    first published: May 25, 2023 11:00 am