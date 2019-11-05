App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 02:00 PM IST

Iran to resume enrichment at underground plant: Hassan Rouhani

The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the city of Qom was one of the restrictions on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Hassan Rouhani said on November 5 that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran in its latest step back from a troubled 2015 agreement with major powers.

The suspension of all enrichment at the Fordow plant in the mountains near the Shiite holy city of Qom was one of the restrictions on its nuclear activities that Iran accepted in return for the lifting of international sanctions.

But Washington's abandonment of the deal in May last year followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions prompted Iran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments in May this year.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 01:46 pm

