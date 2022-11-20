English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Iran to help Russia build drones for Ukraine war, Washington Post reports

    The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November.

    November 20, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Russia has reached an agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponised aircraft on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies.

    The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November.

    Russia and Iran are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months, three officials familiar with the matter said, according to the newspaper.

    Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

     
