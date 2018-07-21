App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran supreme leader says "obvious mistake" to negotiate with US - website

"The word and even the signature of the Americans cannot be relied upon, so negotiations with America are of no avail," Khamenei said in a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials, adding that negotiations with Washington would be an "obvious mistake", according to his official website.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday it would be an "obvious mistake" to negotiate with the United States as Washington was unreliable.

First Published on Jul 21, 2018 04:00 pm

