Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says has no intention to make or use nuclear weapons

Iran has no intention of making or using nuclear weapons, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying on June 13 by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Khamenei's comment, a reiteration of Iran's stance, comes at a time of increased US-Iranian tension, a year after Washington abandoned an agreement between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international financial sanctions.

"Supreme Leader Khamenei made a comment that the country will not and should not make, hold or use nuclear weapons, and that it has no such intentions," Abe told reporters in Tehran following a meeting with Khamenei.

"Today, I met Supreme Leader Khamenei and heard his belief in peace. I regard this highly as a major progress toward this region's peace and stability," said Abe, the first-ever Japanese prime minister to hold talks with Khamenei.

Abe's comment was broadcast on Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

On June 12, Abe warned of unintended clashes in the crisis-hit Middle East after meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Abe was visiting Iran to help ease rising tension between the United States and the Islamic Republic.