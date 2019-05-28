Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with US: Foreign ministry

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on May 28 it saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible.

"We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Trump said on May 27: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen."