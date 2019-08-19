App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran says US move on north Syria safe zone is 'provocative'

The United States and Turkey last week agreed to set up a joint operations centre for a proposed zone along Syria's northeast border.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A US agreement to set up a safe zone in northern Syria, a close ally of Iran, is "provocative and worrisome", the Iranian foreign ministry was reported to have said by the semi-official Fars news agency.

"Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ... said the recent announcements and agreements by American officials about creating a safe zone in northern Syria are provocative and worrisome," Fars reported.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:00 am

tags #World News

