Iran says US move on north Syria safe zone is 'provocative'

The United States and Turkey last week agreed to set up a joint operations centre for a proposed zone along Syria's northeast border.
A US agreement to set up a safe zone in northern Syria, a close ally of Iran, is "provocative and worrisome", the Iranian foreign ministry was reported to have said by the semi-official Fars news agency.
The United States and Turkey last week agreed to set up a joint operations centre for a proposed zone along Syria's northeast border."Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ... said the recent announcements and agreements by American officials about creating a safe zone in northern Syria are provocative and worrisome," Fars reported.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:00 am