Source: Reuters

Iran said on Monday that reviving a 2015 nuclear deal is possible if Western powers take a political decision to resolve three key remaining issues, as the talks between Tehran and global powers enter a crucial period.

"Reaching a good deal is possible … three key issues still remain to be resolved. The US and European powers have not taken political decisions on these major issues,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.