you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran says OPEC meeting was negative response to Donald Trump: ISNA

"The US seeks to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero even for a month, but that dream would not come to reality," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's oil minister said on Monday that an OPEC meeting did not give a positive response to the demands of US President Donald Trump, saying that the "US dream" to cut Iranian oil exports to zero would not happen.

"The US seeks to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero even for a month, but that dream would not come to reality," Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.
tags #Iran #OPEC #World News

