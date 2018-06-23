App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran says OPEC, allies to increase oil output by 500,000 bpd

OPEC agreed to a modest rise in oil production from next month but the group gave no clear targets, leaving traders guessing how much more it will actually pump.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday that OPEC and its allies will increase oil output by close to 500,000 barrels per day after agreeing a new production deal on Friday.

OPEC agreed to a modest rise in oil production from next month but the group gave no clear targets, leaving traders guessing how much more it will actually pump.

Saudi Arabia said the increase would amount to less than 1 million bpd, while Iraq said it would be around 770,000 bpd.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 05:14 pm

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #OPEC #world

