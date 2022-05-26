 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Iran says minimal but good progress made in relations with Saudi Arabia

Reuters
May 26, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also told the World Economic Forum that Iran still saw the removal of Western economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic as a key stumbling block in nuclear talks.

Image: wikipedia

Iran has made "minimal but good progress" in relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday, adding that he may meet his Saudi counterpart soon in a third country.

He also told the World Economic Forum that Iran still saw the removal of Western economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic as a key stumbling block in nuclear talks.

He said Tehran believed U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was continuing his predecessor Donald Trump's maximum pressure policy and needed to take quick decisions on removing sanctions in order to see progress at the talks.

Reuters
TAGS: #Iran #Saudi Arabia #World News
first published: May 26, 2022 02:47 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.