Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran says its economy not in 'dead-end' from US sanctions

It is a critical moment for our economy, but we are not in a dead end this country has plenty of human and natural resources.

Reuters

Iran said on Saturday it would resist the pressures of U.S. sanctions by relying on its natural and human resources, as Washington pushes allies to cut economic ties with Tehran.

"It is a critical moment for our economy, but we are not in a dead end," Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

"This country has plenty of human and natural resources that can rely on."

"The size of our oil and gas resources is number one in the world. In minerals and metals we are among the top 10 countries,” Jahangiri said.

Washington has withdrawn from a deal that had lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

Sanctions imposed in August target Iran’s trade in gold and other precious metals, its purchases of U.S. dollars and its car industry.

US President Donald Trump has said a new round of sanctions will be imposed in November, targeting Iranian oil sales.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week rejected Trump’s offer of talks.

Iran's rial currency has lost about half of its value since April, driven mainly by heavy demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians trying to protect their savings.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 08:33 pm

tags #Iran #United States #World News

