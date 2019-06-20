Iran says it has shot down US drone over its territory: Iranian TV

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down a US :spy drone" over its territory.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on June 20 it had shot down a US "spy drone" over its territory after it violated Iranian airspace, according to Iranian state television."The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force" in the country's southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard added, according to the English-language Press TV.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 10:03 am