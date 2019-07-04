App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran says can talk to US if sanctions lifted, Khamenei permits: Report

Donald Trump said last month that he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran's downing of an unmanned US drone on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's intelligence minister said Tehran and Washington could hold talks only if the United States ended its sanctions and Iran's top authority allowed the talks between the arch foes, state news agency IRNA reported on July 4.

"Holding talks with America can be reviewed by Iran only If (US President Donald) Trump lifts the sanctions and our supreme leaders gives permission to hold such talks," said Mahmoud Alavi on late July 3.

"Americans were scared of Iran's military power, that is the reason behind their decision to abort the decision to attack Iran."

Trump said last month that he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran's downing of an unmanned US drone on June 20 because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Iran #Politics #US #world

