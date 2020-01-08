App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran responding to US by cutting off America's "leg" in region: Report

President Hassan Rouhani made his comments after Iran launched missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq, an action that Tehran said was in retaliation to a U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani last week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's president told the United States on Wednesday that Washington might have "cut off the arm" of General Qassem Soleimani but America's "leg" in the region would be cut off in response, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 02:55 pm

