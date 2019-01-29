App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran rejects talks on missiles, but says it will not increase range

A UN Security Council resolution that accompanied the 2015 nuclear deal called upon Tehran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Iran on January 29 dismissed calls from the United States and Europe for curbs on its ballistic missiles, but said it had no plans to increase their range.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal with Iran in May and reimposed sanctions, saying the accord did not address the Islamic republic's ballistic missiles and what he saw as its malign influence on the region.

France, which is still committed to the nuclear deal, said last week it was ready to impose further sanctions on Iran if no progress was made in talks over the weapons programme.

The enemies say Iran's missile power should be eliminated, but we have repeatedly said our missile capabilities are not negotiable,Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

related news

The secretary of Iran's National Security Council also said Iran would keep working to improve the missiles' accuracy.

"Iran has no scientific or operational restriction for increasing the range of its military missiles, but based on its defensive doctrine, it is continuously working on increasing the precision of the missiles, and has no intention to increase their range," Ali Shamkhani, a close aide to Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

A UN Security Council resolution that accompanied the 2015 nuclear deal called upon Tehran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

But Iran said that call did not amount to a binding order and has denied that its missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Washington has also told Tehran to stop developing its satellite-launching technology, saying it was concerned that the same techniques could also be used to launch warheads.

Shamkhani said Iran would keep working on the technology "to improve the quality of people's lives and increase the country's technological prowess.

An Iranian bid to send a satellite into orbit failed this month as its launching rocket did not reach adequate speed in its third stage.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Iran #UN #US #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.