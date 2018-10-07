App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 03:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran parliament passes measures against funding terrorism

The measures, which allow Iran to join a convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), still have to be approved by a clerical body before they become law

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's parliament approved new measures against funding terrorism on October 7, changes that officials hope will move Tehran closer to global norms and help remove it from investment blacklists as it faces renewed US sanctions.

The measures, which allow Iran to join a convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT), still have to be approved by a clerical body before they become law.

Tehran says it has been trying to implement international standards against money laundering and the funding of terrorism set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but it has struggled to get the measures passed.

Hardliners in parliament have opposed legislation aimed at moving toward compliance with FATF standards, arguing it could hamper Iranian financial support for allies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which the United States has classified as a terrorist organisation.

related news

FATF has said Tehran has until October to complete the reforms or face consequences that could further deter investors from the country.

"The parliament faces a historic decision ... to act along the interests of the nation and take away any future excuses from the United States (to pressure Iran)," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told parliament before the vote, which was broadcast on state radio.

Foreign businesses say legislation that includes FATF guidelines is essential if they are to increase investment.

In May, the United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Tehran and reimposed sanctions.

Washington has told countries they must halt imports of Iranian oil from November 4 or face US financial measures.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Iran #United States #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.