you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran OPEC envoy says Tehran would back majority decision to cut oil output

"Iran supports (a) majority decision about dropping oil production," said Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Iran's representative to OPEC.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
OPEC
OPEC

Iran would support a majority decision by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut oil production, the country's OPEC envoy said on Thursday, according to Iranian oil ministry website SHANA.

"Iran supports (a) majority decision about dropping oil production," said Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, Iran's representative to OPEC.

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Iran #oil #OPEC #Tehran #World News

