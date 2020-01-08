Iran oil minister says oil price hike benefits Tehran: ISNA

"The trend of oil prices is up and this benefits Iran ... Americans should stop disturbing the region and let the people of the region live," Zanganeh said.
Iran is benefiting from rising oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday following Tehran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq."The trend of oil prices is up and this benefits Iran ... Americans should stop disturbing the region and let the people of the region live," Zanganeh said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 03:02 pm