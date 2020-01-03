Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

"Following the martyrdom of the glorious general haj Qasem Soleimani, I name Brigadier General Esmail Qaani as the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement posted on his official website.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 04:45 pm