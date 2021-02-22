Iran may enrich uranium up to 60% purity if needed: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Source: Reuters

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran may enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it, state TV reported, adding that Tehran will never yield to the U.S. pressure over the country’s nuclear work.

“Iran’s uranium enrichment level will not be limited to 20%. We will increase it to whatever level the country needs... We may increase it to 60%,” state quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

Iran spokesman says Tehran confident about lifting of US sanctions despite wrangling

He said Tehran had never sought a nuclear weapon but if it wanted to, “no one could stop Tehran from acquiring it”.