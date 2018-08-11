App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran foreign minister says no meeting planned with US counterpart: Report

Earlier this week, the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with US officials including his counterpart Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.

Asked about the likelihood of a meeting with U.S. officials, including Pompeo, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Zarif said: "No, no such meeting is planned. We have repeatedly announced our position," Tasnim reported.

Earlier this week, the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear programme.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 01:36 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Iran #World News

