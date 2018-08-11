Iran foreign minister says no meeting planned with US counterpart: Report

Earlier this week, the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran's nuclear programme.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with US officials including his counterpart Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 01:36 pm