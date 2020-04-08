App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran doesn't agree with holding OPEC+ meet without clear outcome: Iran Oil Minister

Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said his country does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Iran's Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said his country does not agree with holding any OPEC+ meeting in the absence of a clear proposal and expected outcome from such talks for the oil market, according to a letter sent to OPEC.

"The vague circumstances around which the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial (meeting) is being organised is of grave concern to me," Zanganeh wrote in the letter dated April 7 and addressed to the Algerian oil minister, who holds the presidency of OPEC.

OPEC+ is due to hold a video conference on Thursday at 1400 GMT, after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that Riyadh and Moscow had agreed to cut an unprecedented 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, or about 10% to 15% of global supply.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 11:35 am

