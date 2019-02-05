Iran dismisses EU concern about missile tests as 'non-constructive': Report

Iran dismissed on February 5 a European Union statement about its missile programme, regional policies, rights abuses and assassination plots in Europe, calling it "baseless" and "non-constructive".

The European Union said on February 4 it was gravely concerned by Iran's ballistic missile launches and tests and called on it to stop activity that deepened mistrust and destabilised the region.

"Raising such baseless and hollow accusations while known terrorist and criminal groups are free in Europe, is non-constructive at this stage, and is in line with the goals of enemies who seek to undermine Iran's relations with Europe," Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement published by the Tasnim news agency.