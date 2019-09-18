Iran denies role in Saudi attacks in message to US: State media

Iran has sent the US a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning of a response to any action, reports suggest
Iran has sent the United States a diplomatic note denying any role in attacks on Saudi oil installations and warning of a response to any action, state media said on September 18.
The formal memo sent on September 16 through the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Tehran, "emphasised that Iran has not played any role in this attack and denies and condemns" the US claims to the contrary, the official IRNA news agency said.(To be updated)
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 03:01 pm