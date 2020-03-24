Iran death toll from coronavirus close to 2,000: Health Ministry

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,762 in the past 24 hours, to 24,811, he added on state TV.
Iran's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 122 in the past 24 hours to 1,934, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday.
The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,762 in the past 24 hours, to 24,811, he added on state TV.
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 03:55 pm