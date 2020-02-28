App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases

The new total pushes the confirmed cases of the virus in the Mideast above 500.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)

A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran. Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in Tehran.

The new total pushes the confirmed cases of the virus in the Mideast above 500.

Iran has the highest death toll for the virus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Iran #World News

