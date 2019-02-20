Iran says US sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia a hypocrisy

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States' sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia was hypocritical of Washington.



Day by day it becomes clearer to the world what was always clear to us: neither human rights nor a nuclear program have been the real concern of the U.S. First a dismembered journalist; now illicit sale of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia fully expose #USHypocrisy.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 20, 2019

