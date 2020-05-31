App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 31, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Iran berates US over police killing, slams racism

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.

Reuters

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.

"Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter. "To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism. Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism."

"The U.S. government is squandering its citizens' resources," Zarif said in a tweet echoing a 2018 statement from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The tweet featured an image of Pompeo's statement addressing protests in Iran, but with elements crossed out and replaced.

Close

Iran's foreign ministry earlier denounced the killing in Minneapolis, which has sparked protests in several cities, some of which have turned violent.

related news

A ministry statement condemned what it called "the tragic murder of black people and deadly racial discrimination in the United States".

"The voices of the protesters must be heard," it said.

Separately, Iran's interior minister indicated in an interview that the death toll in November street protests in Iran over fuel price hikes was below 225.

The reported toll has varied between an Amnesty International figure of over 300 and a Reuters account of 1,500 - both dismissed by the authorities.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state television late on Saturday that 40 to 45 of those killed in the unrest making up 20% of the death toll had not been shot by security forces.

Authorities are likely to announce the official toll in coming days, said Rahmani Fazli, who was blacklisted this month by the United States, which accused him of engaging in human rights abuse.

Hundreds of young and working-class Iranians took to the streets on Nov. 15 to protest against fuel price rises. The protests turned political, with demonstrators burning pictures of senior officials and calling on clerical rulers to step down.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 31, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Iran #USA #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Australia would welcome official invitation to G7, says government spokesman

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

Maharashtra to issue new lockdown guidelines today, few relaxations likely: Report

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.