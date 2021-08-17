MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Iran accelerates enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, IAEA says

Where before Iran was using one cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges to enrich up to 60% at an above-ground plant at Natanz, the International Atomic Energy Agency verified that it was now using that cascade and another of 153 IR-4 machines for the same purpose, the IAEA said in the report to member states.

Reuters
August 17, 2021 / 09:36 PM IST

Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade, switching to two clusters of advanced centrifuges enriching up to 60% purity from one, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

Where before Iran was using one cascade of 164 IR-6 centrifuges to enrich up to 60% at an above-ground plant at Natanz, the International Atomic Energy Agency verified that it was now using that cascade and another of 153 IR-4 machines for the same purpose, the IAEA said in the report to member states.

 
Reuters
Tags: #IAEA #International Atomic Energy Agency #Iran #uranium enrichment #World News
first published: Aug 17, 2021 09:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.