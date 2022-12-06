 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Signs of a broader turn in dollar sentiment are visible in the buck's 8% decline against a basket of developed market currencies from its September highs.

As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.

The MSCI International Emerging Market Currency Index is up nearly 5% from its lows and notched its best monthly gain in about seven years in November, as expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon slow the pace of its interest rate hikes bolstered the case for investors betting on emerging market currencies.

Signs of a broader turn in dollar sentiment are visible in the buck's 8% decline against a basket of developed market currencies from its September highs. In futures markets in November, speculative traders swung to a net short position on the U.S. dollar for the first time in 16 months, calculations by Reuters based on U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

"The planets are lining up for a dollar bear market," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi US.

Emerging market currencies have outperformed their developed market counterparts this year, with MSCI's index of emerging market currencies down 5% year-to-date, while the dollar's G10 peers have lost nearly twice as much.

In addition to the possibility of slower Fed hikes, investors cited expectations that China will loosen its strict COVID-19 containment policy and comparatively rich yields found in many EM countries as reasons for adding to positions in emerging market currencies.