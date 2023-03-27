 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Investors brace for another week of volatility as mad March ends

Bloomberg
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc edged higher against the dollar as the trading week got underway in early Sydney. Traders focused on haven assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on Saturday about stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The Moji Port at sunset in Kitakyusyu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Japan is set to allocate more than 2 trillion yen ($15.1 billion) in additional aid to ease the impact from high inflation ahead of local elections next month. Photographer: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg

Global financial markets are poised for another week of volatility, as traders close out a dizzying month in which worries about US and European lenders dominated sentiment and complicated central banks’ fight against inflation.

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc edged higher against the dollar as the trading week got underway in early Sydney. Traders focused on haven assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on Saturday about stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The euro was little changed after European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said the uncertainty in the banking sector means the central bank will take a meeting-by-meeting approach on interest rate policy.

Haven assets have seen increased demand, particularly the yen which gained the past four weeks, as fears over the health of an array of lenders and a possible US recession whipsawed markets. Volatility gripped global markets again Friday as Deutsche Bank AG became the latest lender to draw scrutiny from investors, and as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened a gathering of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.